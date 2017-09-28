Benchpress: The Movie

Winter is just around the corner which means it’s time to put down the beers and start working on your dryland training. Here’s some Benchpress inspiration for your next gym sesh. Just don’t forget about leg day.

From Benchpress:

The somehow much anticipated Benchpress video is finally here. Everybody loves benches, right? That includes these snowboarders (nerds). Gather your friends, hook up the biggest screen available and witness a crazy amount of reps and sets of benchpressing. Enjoy.

Directed and Co-edited by Fredrik Perry. Edited and Co-directed by Kasper Häggström. Filmed by Sean Lucey, Seamus Foster, Fredrik Perry, Kristofer Fahlgren, Martin Strom, Max Warbington and more.

Directed and Co-edited by Fredrik Perry. Edited and Co-directed by Kasper Häggström. Filmed by Sean Lucey, Seamus Foster, Fredrik Perry, Kristofer Fahlgren, Martin Strom, Max Warbington and more.

