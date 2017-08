Mount Seymour has been closed for months, but the boarding is still going off. Most recently, BLP made a pit stop there to do some pre-glacier warm up. Their “SEYMoUR SUMMER” edit brings the heat, with minimal coverage and maximum style.

From BLP:

Made the trip to BC to a closed, low snow line, Mt. Seymour, on route to Whistler Glacier.

Here’s what we got before the mosquitos got hungry. Whistler edit coming soon!

Manu Calvo, Kevin Beaudet, Taco, Jake Whitburn

Song : 55 bags – Check

