More glacier fresh boarding via BrainCage. This crew has been tearing up the T-Bar all summer and “Hot Soup” is the main course. Easy and steezy with a heavy dose of Bryan Bowler. Hot Soup is Mmm Mmm Good!

From BrainCage:

Just cooked up something fresh, check it! Don’t sleep on this one.

Boarders – Bryan Bowler Braedon G Wheeler Mark Goodall Quin Ellul Darcy Sharpe Brodey Wolfe Lucio Doglioni Majer Jasper Fast Martyn Vachon

Filming – Kyler Lang Andrew Collier

Edit – Kyler Lang

