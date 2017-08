Summer in Canada isn’t complete without a good ole-fashion camping trip, or in Burton’s case, a “Camp On”. The overnighter, held in Pemberton, B.C., included swimming, axe throwing, local eats and a live performance by Marble Canyon. Campers were also hooked up with Burton’s Durable Goods tent to protect them from the elements. Nothing beats spending time in the great outdoors with good company. Check out Burton’s Camp On gallery and Keep on Camping On.

Photo Credit: @miraecampbell

