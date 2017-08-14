Words & Photos: Sam Weston

The Capita Snowboarding family (consisting of pros, ams, regional riders and reps) recently came together for Campita 7. A gathering that took place deep in the woods near Mount Hood and included five days of snowboarding, camping and good times.

With weather warm into the 30’s and a butterfly migration on top of the Palmer Glacier, the conditions for Campita 7 were ideal. Truth Smith, Jadyn Chomlack and Caleb Chomlack—also known as Gromnation—were the first ones up the hill every day. When they weren’t bugging their dad for candy, they were watching their favourite pro riders and destroying every feature on the hill. Watch out for these kids cause they’re growing up fast!

A heavy crew of Canadians also made their way down to the High Cascade park. Ben Poechman, Marty Vachon and the Put It In The Bowl crew, set fire to the rail lines while Phil Jacques, Aaron Santos and Dustin Craven lapped the pipes, getting air time, lay backs and hand plants.

After riding, everybody would head back to the campsite to take care of the first order of business: jumping in the lake. Once everyone was washed and ready for the evening festivities, they were treated to some fine dining by world class chefs, Emmet Klocker and Erik Anderson. The nights ended with campfire sing-alongs courtesy of Jess Kimura and Brandon Cocard.

Thanks to Mark Dangler, Riley Goodwin, Blue Montgomery and to everybody else at the Capita Snowboard/C3 family for making Campita 7 happen. See you next year!