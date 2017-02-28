Vail, CO (February 27, 2017) –The 35th annual Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships announce a packed programming schedule covering five days of halfpipe and slopestyle competition February 28 – March 4. This enhanced coverage includes seven hours of event finals programming on FS2, all event finals streaming live on Red Bull TV, plus live webcasts of semi-final and final events and, new for 2017, the addition of the Junior Jam on BurtonUSOpen.com. The 35th annual Burton U.S. Open is set to include an exciting field of the world’s top riders including Shaun White (USA), Mark McMorris (CAN), Kelly Clark (USA), Chloe Kim (USA) and so many more competing in the longest-running snowboard competition and one of the last major contests ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Live programming on the BurtonUSOpen.com webcast begins on Tuesday, February 28th at 12:10pm EST with the online debut of the Burton U.S. Open Junior Jam, this legendary event features the world’s top halfpipe boy and girl groms under age 15 competing in a full-sized 22-foot halfpipe. Complete coverage of the men’s and women’s slopestyle and halfpipe semi-finals follows, beginning with women’s slopestyle semi-finals at Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak on Wednesday, March 1st at 11:55am EST followed by men’s slopestyle semi-finals at 2:20pm EST. Thursday’s schedule features women’s halfpipe semi-finals at 11:55am EST followed by men’s halfpipe semi-finals at 2:20pm EST. Each field will be narrowed down to 6 women and 10 men heading into the Friday and Saturday finals.

TV coverage on FS2 begins with the slopestyle finals events on Friday, March 3rd with two hours of men’s slopestyle finals at 4:30pm EST followed by an hour-and-a-half of women’s slopestyle finals at 6:30 pm EST. Coverage continues on Saturday, March 4th with two hours of men’s halfpipe finals at 4:30pm EST followed by an hour-and-a-half of women’s halfpipe finals at 6:30pm EST. The broadcast will include colorful commentary by expert hosts Preston Strout and Brandon Graham. Finals will also air live in Colorado on Vail’s TV8.

Live coverage of the Burton U.S. Open finals airs on Red Bull TV and on BurtonUSOpen.com. On Friday, March 3rd, women’s slopestyle finals kick off at 1:00pm EST followed by men’s slopestyle finals starting at 4:00pm EST. The final day of competition on Saturday, March 4th features women’s halfpipe finals at 1:00pm EST, followed by men’s halfpipe finals at 4:00pm EST. The complete livestream coverage will include insightful commentary by announcers Tom Monterosso and Ed Leigh along with Jack Mitrani and Tina Dixon reporting from the courses.

Complete 2017 Burton US Open Programming Schedule in Global Time Zones*:

*Times are subject to change, so please check your local listings.

Date/Time Network Event

Tuesday, February 28th:

10:10am – 12:30pm MST BurtonUSOpen.com Junior Jam Halfpipe

12:10pm – 2:30pm EST

6:10pm – 8:30pm CET (Central Europe)

2:10am – 4:30am JST (March 1st)

Wednesday, March 1st:

9:55am – 11:10am MST BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Slopestyle

11:55am – 1:10pm EST Semi-Finals

5:55 pm – 7:10pm CET

1:55am – 3:10am JST (March 2nd)

12:20pm – 3:00pm MST BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Slopestyle

2:20pm – 5:00pm EST Semi-Finals

8:20pm – 11:00pm CET

4:20am – 7:00am JST (March 2nd)

Thursday, March 2nd:

9:55am – 11:10am MST BurtonUSOpen.com Women’s Halfpipe

11:55am – 1:10pm EST Semi-Finals

5:55 pm – 7:10pm CET

1:55am – 3:10am JST (March 3rd)

12:20pm – 3:00pm MST BurtonUSOpen.com Men’s Halfpipe

2:20pm – 5:00pm EST Semi-Finals

8:20pm – 11:00pm CET

4:20am – 7:00am JST (March 3rd)

Friday, March 3rd:

11:00am – 12:30pm MST Red Bull TV & Women’s Slopestyle

1:00pm – 2:30pm EST BurtonUSOpen.com Finals

7:00pm – 8:30pm CET

3:00am – 4:30am JST (March 4th)

2:00pm – 4:00pm MST Red Bull TV & Men’s Slopestyle

4:00pm – 6:00pm EST BurtonUSOpen.com Finals

10:00pm – 12:00am CET

6:00am – 8:00am JST (March 4th)

2:30pm – 4:30pm MST FS2 Men’s Slopestyle

4:30pm – 6:30pm EST Finals

4:30pm – 6:00pm MST FS2 Women’s Slopestyle

6:30pm – 8:00pm EST Finals

Saturday, March 4th:

11:00am – 12:30pm MST Red Bull TV & Women’s Halfpipe

1:00pm – 2:30pm EST BurtonUSOpen.com Finals

7:00pm – 8:30pm CET (Central Europe)

3:00am – 4:30am JST (March 5th)

2:00pm – 4:00pm MST Red Bull TV & Men’s Halfpipe

4:00pm – 6:00pm EST BurtonUSOpen.com Finals

10:00pm – 12:00am CET (Central Europe)

6:00am – 8:00am JST (March 5th)

2:30pm – 4:30pm MST FS2 Men’s Halfpipe

4:30pm – 6:30pm EST Finals

4:30pm – 6:00pm MST FS2 Women’s Halfpipe

6:30pm – 8:00pm EST Finals

All Burton U.S. Open events are free and open to the public including the Live Music Lineup in Vail Village featuring 13 bands and DJs including Lizzo, D.R.A.M, Xavier Omär, Gramatik and more—all for FREE!

For details on all things U.S. Open, follow the hashtag #BurtonUSOpen and head to BurtonUSOpen.com or download the official Burton U.S. Open app on your mobile device. You’ll find a full list of invited riders, live music, product demos, Burton Girls happenings, Kids Learn To Ride opportunities, and the history of the longest-running snowboard event in the world.

About the Burton U.S. Open

The world’s best snowboarders will come together in Vail, Colorado from February 27th– March 4th to partake in the longest running, premier snowboarding event, the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. By day, experience world-class halfpipe and slopestyle competition, then at night keep the momentum high with FREE concerts, events and activities for all-ages. A big thanks to the following partners for their support of the 35th edition of the Burton US Open: Town of Vail, Pacifico, Clif Bar & Company, Paul Mitchell, G-Shock, Stoli, The Woolmark Company, G-Form, Rethink Water, Boa, Red Bull, anon., Burton Girls and Vail Mountain.

About Vail Mountain

Under blue skies more than 300 days each year, Vail is an extraordinary mountain resort destination. The vacation experience is exceptional, from the awe-inspiring terrain and natural beauty of the surrounding Gore and Sawatch Ranges to world-class events, activities and festivals, shops and spas, and the abundant culinary experiences and luxurious accommodations that line the pedestrian-friendly streets of Vail Village and Lionshead. Vail is where outdoor pursuits meet village sophistication. Offering more than 5,200 acres of developed ski and snowboard terrain including seven legendary Back Bowls in winter, and flourishing with new summer activities through Epic Discovery, the options for year-round adventure are endless. Coupled with the vision inherent in the spirit of Vail’s founders, and a modern day commitment to excellence in all aspects of guest service and operations, Vail is a mountain resort like nothing on earth.

About Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV is a digital video service that features inspirational programming from the world of Red Bull, including live global events and an extensive selection of sports, music and lifestyle entertainment. Red Bull TV is available on the web, connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more. Accessible via the web at www.redbull.tv and its Android, iOS and Windows Phone applications, Red Bull TV is also available as a pre-installed channel on Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs and as a free, downloadable app on Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus Player, Roku Players, Roku TV models and Xbox consoles.

Comments