Dinosaurs Will Die: #Session666

The Dino squad showed no mercy at Mt. Hood this summer. They slayed every park, stomped every trick and slashed every hip. Check out their beasty #Session666 edit to see some sinfully good boarding.

From DWD:

An Epicecliptic edit from this summer’s DWD #Session666 #PathOfBrotality #SnowlerEclipse #BlackHoleSun

Directions: Stare directly into the edit, then blindly purchase your next DWD snowboards this Fall. #BuyDinoRepeatUntilDeath

High Cascade, MHSSC, TimberLine, #MrHood

Riders: Amanda Hankison, Lucio DM, Taco, Louie Arrigoni, River Richer, Horn, Kevin Hanson, Parker Duke, Dylan Trewin, Jeff Holce, Bryan Bowler, Ben Bilocq, Justus Hines, Jay Minassian, Timmy Sullivan, John Garoutte, Ian Sullivan, Corey McDonald, Ben Bogart, Twice Jaked, Brendon Hupp, Jeff Keenan, Masa Sun, Quinn Ellul, Geno, Peter Cimmino, Verm, Aaron Kiser, Bryant Davis, Charles Thibault, Connor Madison, TJ Koskela, Jack Reid, Kody Yarosloski

Song: Sound Garden – Black Hole Sun

www.dinosaurswilldie.com

@dinosaurs_will_die

Comments