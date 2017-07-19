FootyFIEND hit up Mission Ridge late season and the crew shut it down. Absurd tricks from Bryan Bowler, Matt Butel, DJ Kise Kise, Matt Heneghan, Keenan Filmer, Marty Vachon, Nick Elliott and Quin Ellul and on point filming/editing from FF. “Another Mission Ridge Edit” is the closing weekend you wish you had.

From FootyFIEND:

Same Tricks, Different Lens.

Bryan Bowler, Matt Butel, DJ Kise Kise, Matt Heneghan, Keenan Filmer, Marty Vachon, Nick Elliott and Quin Ellul at Mission Ridge, WA for closing weekend.

