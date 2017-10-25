Back and better than ever at this year’s Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show is Canada’s first all-in-one Indoor Freestyle Training Park, Axis Freestyle Academy.

For those who are a bit rusty or want to brush up before they hit the slopes this season, Axis is a great place to strap in and work through those kinks. Its the spot for advanced riders working on specific slides on their jibs, or perfecting grabs in their trampoline area. Consider recruiting friends into skiing or snowboarding for the first time to learn the basics before getting onto the real slopes. Basically, Axis has something for everyone, so be sure to hit ‘em up at the show for more info on their programs and sessions!

At the Snow Show, Axis will have a Balance Bar at their booth! Stop by to test your jibbing technique. The balance bar is great tool for learning beginner tricks or refining expert skills! Axis is located in Vaughan, Ontario right off Hwy. 400 and Bass Pro Mills Dr. They have a dry slope with rails, boxes and jumps, a launcher to airbag, high performance trampolines with a foam pit and Snowboard Addition Training Boards at your disposal. Axis welcomes all-level snowboarders and skiers to train, learn, have fun and of course, throw down at their facility. Axis Deals at Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show: 3 Drop-Ins for $70

3 Private Coaching Sessions for $189

6 Group Coaching Classes for $155

3 pack of Private Coaching with rentals for $207 Stop by and say hi to to pop onto the balance bar, buy some gear and find out more about their special rate deals! Booth #735. The Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show is going down at the International Centre in Halls 2 & 3 in Mississauga from October 26 – 29 2017. For full show details hit up torontoskishow.com EXCLUSIVE PASS DISCOUNTS THROUGH SNOWBOARD CANADA If you haven’t picked up your passes to the show, we’ll help save you a few bucks when you purchase your passes online. Click here to save $3.00 off adult passes (coupon code SBC3OFF) or here to save $5.00 off a family pass (coupon code SBC5OFFFAM). When you click the links, the coupon codes are automatically applied.

