Brewski, Wobbly Pop, Cold One, whatever you want to call it, there’s nothing quite like a “Home Brew.” Jordan Groves and his homies have been working on this batch all winter, braving the cold, late-night Ontario temperatures and taking beatings just to get it right. These guys are the real deal. Check out their full-length film and quench your thirst with some refreshing boarding.

From Jordan Groves:

Link to high quality download – https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BxEWuJi6Uz2CeXpGU1VHWjB4OU0?usp=sharing

Full length Snowboard film around London, Ontario Full Parts by Cory Tynan (@tynan87) Alex Kyle (@thealexkyle) Nick Chambers (@lilnicholaschambers) Christian Golding (@goldchrizzy) Budd Barker (@fun___gus) Jake Besterd (@duh__kid) Brodie Squires (@brodiesquires1) and Jordi Carew (@jordicarew)

Comments