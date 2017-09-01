K2: Not the Beach
K2 went on a little getaway to Mt. Hood and “Not the Beach” is their impromptu edit. The pressure was off but the crew was still on point. Who needs the beach anyways?
From K2:
We kept it loose. We went to Mount Hood to hang with campers at High Cascade, talk shop, and test some new product. Filming wasn’t priority, but we passed the camera around and decided that we should show the world what we were up to. With the exception of the incredible meals, heavy-flowing beers, and endless laughs around the dinner table, this is what our trip to Oregon looked like this summer. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
Music: “Monster” by Salvadarlings