Arbor Snowboards is proud to release Marie-France Roy’s full part from Cosa Nostra, Arbor first full-length team video.

Marie has been pushing the limits of women’s backcountry freeriding and freestyle for years. With a library of standout parts in some of snowboarding’s most influential films over the past decade, this most recent release from Marie is yet another testament to the timelessness and adaptability of her riding style. From the rarely explored mountains of Vancouver Island to the powder fields of Japan’s Northern Island, sit back and enjoy as Marie travels to remote locations across the globe in search of new lines and bottomless turns.

Download Cosa Nostra, the full video, by clicking here.

