

Vail, Colorado hosted the 35th annual Burton U.S. Open Championships this past weekend. All of snowboarding’s top names were in attendance including Canadians Spencer O’Brien, Brooke Voigt, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Seb Toutant, Mikey Ciccarelli and Tyler Nicholson.

The men’s and women’s slopestyle finals were one of the highlights of the five day event. McMorris claimed his third USO slopestyle title with a flawless run that earned him a 86.95. Mikey Ciccarelli came in second with a 82.65 and Sven Thorgren followed with a 81.85.

On the ladies side of things Austrian rider, Anna Gasser, came first with a 83.85. Jamie Anderson just missed winning her sixth Burton U.S. Open title, coming in second with a 81.55. Our own Spencer O’Brien came in third-place with a 75.65.

Check the slopestyle highlights to see who else was throwing down at one of the biggest contests of the year.

