The “New Sangwich Video” feels a couple decades old but this isn’t some stale edit. These guys have been getting after it up Mt. Hood and the final product is fresher than a new loaf of bread. Press play and watch Sangwich take it back to the future.

From Sangwich:

This is the new Sangwich video. How exciting!

Tardiff | Ian | Meech | Chad (Emit) | Eli | Jack | Tanner | SpaceCase | Cornplant | Kai | Blake | KiseKise

Comments