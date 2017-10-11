Oil Country’s new one looks like the business– half street, half backcountry, all fire. Get stoked for the full length dropping next month, and keep an eye out for showings in the coming weeks on the Wasted Youth premiere tour. Long live the full length!

Featuring: Andy James, Tanner Davidson, Dustin Craven, Darcy Keller, Tim Nelson, Manu Calvo, Tyler Lightfoot, Eric Corbin, Sean Marko, Mike Ruddy, and Justin Brisson.

Supported By:

Ride Snowboards, Rude Boys, Plenty Humanwear, Vans, Salomon, Niche, Electric, Country, Nitro, Dakine, Volcom, Industry, Vega

Filmed by:

Matt Bryson & Evan Lavallee

From Oil Country:

OVERSCAN?¿ It can be an annoying setting on a shitty television, a fancy way to frame film or a quick way to see the current state of snowboarding in Alberta.

Shot all over Alberta and British Columbia last winter, OVERSCAN goes online for free mid November 2017

