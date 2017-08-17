Salomon Snowboards: Summer Vibes – HCSC 2017

Team Salomon took over Mount Hood for seven days and absolutely slayed the HCSC park. The Summer Vibes are at an all time high in Marco Morandi’s recap video. Press play to see what happens when some of the best snowboarders in the world go to summer camp.

From Salomon Snowboards:

Here is our recap of an incredible 7 days of summer spent snowboarding on a volcano. What has become an annual tradition, the Salomon Snowboards team reunites and returns to Mt. Hood Oregon for Session 4 at High Cascade Snowboard Camp. Over 19 rides from around the globe were set loose at HCSC to take over the park, the lot, the lakes, and the BBQ. Please enjoy this video by Marco Morandi.

Featured Riders:

Louif Paradis

Bode Merrill

Desiree Melancon

Chris Grenier

Josh Dirksen

Harrison Gordon

Toni Kerkela

Tommy Gesme

Jesse Paul

Hans Mindnich

Nils Mindnich

Nirvana Ortanez

Flo Corzelius

Raffi Kossmann

Riley Nickerson

JJ Westbury

Finn Westbury

Austin Lamoreaux

Drayden Gardner

Music by:

The Kindness Kind

“Houndstooth”

Comments