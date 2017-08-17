Salomon Snowboards: Summer Vibes – HCSC 2017
Team Salomon took over Mount Hood for seven days and absolutely slayed the HCSC park. The Summer Vibes are at an all time high in Marco Morandi’s recap video. Press play to see what happens when some of the best snowboarders in the world go to summer camp.
From Salomon Snowboards:
Here is our recap of an incredible 7 days of summer spent snowboarding on a volcano. What has become an annual tradition, the Salomon Snowboards team reunites and returns to Mt. Hood Oregon for Session 4 at High Cascade Snowboard Camp. Over 19 rides from around the globe were set loose at HCSC to take over the park, the lot, the lakes, and the BBQ. Please enjoy this video by Marco Morandi.
Featured Riders:
Louif Paradis
Bode Merrill
Desiree Melancon
Chris Grenier
Josh Dirksen
Harrison Gordon
Toni Kerkela
Tommy Gesme
Jesse Paul
Hans Mindnich
Nils Mindnich
Nirvana Ortanez
Flo Corzelius
Raffi Kossmann
Riley Nickerson
JJ Westbury
Finn Westbury
Austin Lamoreaux
Drayden Gardner
Music by:
The Kindness Kind
“Houndstooth”