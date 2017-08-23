SRD: TWIST TEASER

SRD’s side project, “Twist”, drops this fall and the teaser has got us fiending for more. These guys know how to make a quality full-length video and we’re sure their upcoming project is going to be no exception. Check out the twisted trailer, edited by Finn Westbury.

From SRD:

Lucio DM, Kennedi Deck, Tom O’Reilly, Finn Westbury, JJ Westbury and friends filmed a video last winter. That video is “Twist”. Enjoy the teaser for the full video coming out this fall.

Calgary premeire this friday, August 25th at The Plaza Theatre. Doors at 7:15 and the video will play at 8:00. More info on facebook under “Twist Premeire”

Teaser also features riding from Phil Trifiro, Kyle Larson and Stefan “Taco” Alvarez.

Edited by Finn Westbury

Im So Tired – Fugazi

Comments