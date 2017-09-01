Stale Sandbech: Snowboarding at Australia
It may be off season up here but that’s not the case in the land down under. “Snowboarding at Australia” features some insane boarding by Stale Sandbech, Marcus Kleveland, Andy James, Torgeir Bergrem, Sebbe De Buck and Ulrik Badertscher. Filmed at Perisher and Thredbo by Spencer Whiting, this is one good vibes edit.
From Stale Sandbech:
SNOWBOARDING AT PERISHER AND THREDBO
