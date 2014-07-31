In 1991, contest announcers at the various North Vancouver mountains began referring to a group of riders—which included Kevin Sansalone, Derek Scott, and Saguaro Doven—as the Seymour Kids. A tight-knit crew, these three were riding almost every day at their local mountain and dominating the local contest scene. Perhaps a function of the great snow and terrain or just teir raw ability, they began to make themselves known. In the years that followed the crew would grow to include Devun Walsh, Dionne Delasalle, Rob Dow, Dave Cashen Roberta Rodger, Graham Clements, Dave Boyce, Rob “Sluggo”Boyce, and Brandon Cook among many others. Together, or separated into small groups, they explored the backcountry around Seymour, building booters and hips on the incredible natural terrain there, and learning to ride at the level they do today. They’d also start taking photos with some up-and-coming photographers including Scott Serfas, Derek Ketella, and Eric Berger, which would effectively lay the groundwork for their pro careers today. But as with anything that continually grows, over time, this original crew of friends would separate like a dividing cell, into the current incarnation of the Seymour Kids and The Wildcats. Here are some words from Kevin Sansalone and Dionne Delasalle about what it was like riding in those early days at Mount Seymour.

Kevin: In the early days, it was a totally new experience and total freedom from school and parents, Seymour was the getaway and we spent so much time up there. Living so close to there, we’d do our homework at lunch so we could get to the hill super fast after school and we’d stay there until after closing. That started in Grade 8 for us, the first year they allowed snowboarding; I think it was ’87-‘88. There was an older crew at Seymour then too—Sean Kearns and those guys, who were all skaters from Vancouver. It wasn’t until the next year or two that we started to see who wasn’t doing it as a hobby anymore, and who was really into it. Our crew then— Derek Scott, Saguaro Doven and I—was always going to contests and doing super well. This one year we got, like first, second and third at every one. We were kids too, so we were in the younger categories, but people on the microphone just started calling us “those kids from Seymour”, which turned into “Seymour Kids.” We always wore the same green toques and we called ourselves the “Green Toque Posse” [laughs] but everyone at the contests started calling us the Seymour Kids.

Seymour was a little playground back then; it did, and still does have so much character. It’s not just cut runs, there’s tree riding and natural hips and the sides of the runs have so many banks; everything’s banked. So that just made for hips the whole way down. That, combined with our total acceptance from the mountain from day one, had a huge effect on our riding. The patrollers would be out in the backcountry and they’d encourage us to be out there. We were playing safe, there were no other skiers out there and we were off the runs, we’d be back there and have ski patrol come and drink a beer with us and help build jumps. They had skis so they could pack the run in and stuff. It was so cool. The owner of the mountain would come out there and since weren’t screwing around and wrecking their business—I mean we doing stuff: we were partying and having fun and being mischievous little kids, but we didn’t do anything so bad that scared away or wrecked their business or anything. They were totally cool with us. We talked about that way too much, ‘cause now it’s got way too popular out there. The jumps we were building back there is the same stuff we’re building now—natural stuff everywhere.

Skull Skates had a store near there, so those guys would all go to Seymour. Plus, Dave Boyce had a clothing company called Payday and he started hanging up there all the time too. And then Devun [Walsh] and Dionne [Delasalle] and those guys started hanging out tons and it turned into a super posse and we took over the whole hill. That’s when we started to explore the backcountry and started to grow up. We learned things, we took avalanche course, and we had gear. And things started to really go off when guys like Scott Serfas began taking photos and we started to explore, film and build jumps. Serfas learned how to shoot with us and we all grew together, helping each other out. And Devun was doing really well with Shorty’s and we started making videos. It was good. The Whiskey guys were up there all the time too, but they were kind of crazy role models to have.

Dionne Delasalle: It was sweet back then. Because of Shorty’s we used to ride all the time with Colin McKay and Moses Itkonen and Sluggo and whenever any pro skaters were in town, we always got to ride with them. It seemed pretty easy to get coverage back then, with the city in the background and we always had good snow up there. We all got to ride with a super tight crew—all of us were friends and all of us were sponsored. We had super good session every time we went up there and it was like a bonus to shoot photos and do a couple of laps with your favourite pro skater.

Kevin: The media attention was good for us. They started labelling “Seymour Backcountry” in the magazines and then by the time it got way too popular and turned into a jump playground, we started to get into snowmobiling anyway. And now with snowboard parks, only the hardcore kids will go back there. Even at our level of riding, there are still jumps back there that we can film on, depending on the snow and the way the wind blows in. It was good.

Dionne:That was when Kevin Young and all those guys were coming up out of Whistler and we’d figured out Seymour. It was all through sessions at different jumps. You’d roll up and if Kevin and Dave Boyce and Graham [Clements] had something going, we’d join in. We’d just all meet up at Seymour ‘cause there was always something going on there.

Kevin: Being out there and riding the mountain with guys like Devun and Dionne—that was one of the most important things about snowboarding: the people you hang out with and the crew you run with, because not only do they have to be fun and good and progressive but there has to be a lot of safety [knowledge]. I mean, we’ve hauled each other out of there and I had one of the worst injuries when I broke a bunch of ribs off my back. I had those guys rubbing my body and keeping my circulation going while we waited for a helicopter rescue—that was pretty crazy. It’s something you don’t normally think about but a good crew of friends is a key thing to successful snowboarding and to making it fun. Always looking out for each other in the backcountry or on the hill, and people that can carry you out when you’ve got a broken leg. That’s something that kids might not think about, but it’s so important. Dufficy had one of his crazy head injuries out there while Kearns and all those guys were out there filming. It was really bad—the one when he had to quit for two years. It was a new jump, just out of bounds, with a short landing, and it was really good but really big. And we knew what to do. Your friends are good for progression and cheering you on, but they’re also there for safety. Still to this day, those are the best guys to go snowmobiling with; they’ve got satellite phones, and some first aid and stuff.

Dionne: The crew was kind of separated after a while—we were all friends but with different crews. Devun and Kevin grew up and they were friends, but they were the two heavy hitters back in the day and they amicably separated into two crews. We—the Wildcats— would spend half the year at Seymour and half at Whistler, and Kevin and the Seymour Kids would spend most of the year at Seymour. Everyone all shredded together, we all didn’t grow up all at the base of Seymour like Kev did; we were kind of the new group that came to Seymour. We hit a certain point where Seymour couldn’t do as much for us, and we took the Wildcat thing to the Whistler backcountry. Kev’s thing is really rooted around the North Shore and ours is kinda more a worldwide thing. Kevin brought up some young kids and we befriended a some young Fins —stuff like that. Now that’s a History Lesson.

Kevin Sansalone

Sponsors: Option, NFA, Etnies, ThirtyTwo, Dragon, Grenade, Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Physio, One Ball Jay, RDS, Shark

Appeared in: Skids 1, 2, 3 and Sandbox 1,2 movies

Home turf: Whistler Blackcomb, Mount Seymour and the surrounding backcountry of both mountains

Dionne Delasalle

Sponsors: Sapient, Sessions, Level, Celsius, IS Design, Grouse Mountain, Whiteout Films, Wildcats

Appeared in: Positron, Big Blind, Stand and Deliver, Whiskey 3, Whiskey 4, A Young Brown Walsh

Home turf: Whistler, and the surrounding backcountry

THIS PIECE ORIGINALLY APPREARED IN THE FALL 2006 ISSUE OF SNOWBOARD CANADA MAGAZINE.

