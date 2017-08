Words and Photos: Natalie Langmann

No contest, The Legendary Baker Banked Slalom is the best life money to be had in snowboarding. Each fall snowboarders put their names into a lottery to get the opportunity to race the same course legends such as Temple Cummins, Terje, T.Rice, Victoria Jealouse have run since the 80s. Just by signing up you are basically saying, “Yeah, I have the guts to race against some of the biggest names in snowboarding. Ever.”

