Filmed over the last two years by an all local crew, ‘The Delinquents Movie’ is here. This flick is a clear look into the scene in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and it’s got us thinking we need to get screech’d in. We can’t wait to see what’s next from this crew.

Featuring: Hayden Mctavish, Kieran jardine, Cody Livingston, Luke Davis, Michael Tibo, Josh Reid, Browen French, Ian Macarthur, Joey Snow, and Jonathan Neate

Supported by: Burton, Analog, Anon, thirty-two, Dragon, Airhole, Beaverwax, JODGSN, Spy, GetTrading, stinkysocks

