In light of the news that Canada’s Supreme Court will no longer honour the tradition of reserving a seat for an Atlantic justice, we’re swinging stage left with this one. The Delinquents are a crew of East Coasters who, with a two-year self titled full length, are making loud and clear the scene in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. These dudes have been crushing cold and snowy streets, prowling the Maritimes for spots to huck their collective meat. The footage after their first year of filming is looking rad, with heavy gaps, smooth tricks, and big slams. We’re stoked to see The Delinquents keep on that grind this season and finish of the flick, which drops fall 2017.

Featuring Hayden MacTavish, Luke Davis, Kieran Jardine, Cody Livingstone, Jonathan Neate, Michael Tibo, Ian MacArthur

Comments