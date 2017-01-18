The Grey Birds are a crew out of Whistler that have been living the dream all season. Spearheaded by ripper Connor Palahicky, the dudes have been on the hussle, sending each other Snaps and FB messages whenever the conditions are right to get it. They’ve just released episode one of their webseries, “What’s Not To Love?”, and it’s a doozy. Make sure you see Brin Alexander’s 8:03 banger!

From Grey Birds:

Early season riding with Whistler’s newest crew, The Greybirds.

Presented by:

Garfinkels Whistler

facebook.com/GarfinkelsWhistler/?fref=ts

Riders:

Connor Palahicky

Brin Alexander

Will Kovacic

Tim Crighton

Simon Dunand

Ryan Manning

Max Eberhardt

Casey Dean

Brian Goodwin

Location:

Whistler, British Columbia

