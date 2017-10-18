Sanction‘s full snow shop is coming to the show! They’ve got your dream quiver, pro accessories, full outwear gear load and more goodies than we know what to do with.

Expect all your favourite brands, new technology and the ol’faithfuls.

Their knowledgeable and avid snowboarding staff will be there to answer all your burning questions about finding the right gear for you and your riding style.

Check them out for 2018 line up of Volcom, Union, Capita, Burton, Lib Tech, Yes., Now, Abor, Dinosaurs Will Die, GNU, Jones, Never Summer, Stepchild, Nitro, Endeavor, Smokin, Vans, ThirtyTwo, Flow, Dakine, 686, Roxy, Nikita and more.

Sanction Thornhill will be closed during the Snow Show and product will be moving fast. Visit them at Booth #738!

The Toronto Ski + Snowboard Show is going down at the International Centre in Halls 2 & 3 in Mississauga from October 26 – 29 2017. For full show details hit up torontoskishow.com

Exclusive Pass Discounts Through Snowboard Canada

If you haven’t picked up your passes to the show, we’ll help save you a few bucks when you purchase your passes online. Click here to save $3.00 off adult passes (coupon code SBC3OFF) or here to save $5.00 off a family pass (coupon code SBC5OFFFAM). When you click the links, the coupon codes are automatically applied.

Comments