

Voltfuse rider, Jasper Fast (and his brother, Quinten) have been making the most of the Blackcomb Glacier and Whistler Valley Snowboard Camp. These guys have some fast and serious tricks with no shortage of style. Looks like summer shredding is alive and well!

From Voltfuse:

Summer boarding is most definitely still a thing. Although there is no denying the visible effects of climate change, it was certainly still possible to ride a snowboard on the Blackcomb glacier this summer.

Jasper Fast spent his summer up there, and here’s a video for your enjoyment to prove it. Featuring a guest appearance from Quinten Fast.

Filmed and edited by: Alex Henniffent

Thanks to Whistler Valley Snowboard Camp and Whistler Blackcomb.

Comments