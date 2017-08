The Wasted Youth crew kept things greasy at the Holy Bowl-Eh. Bacon for breakfast, boarding for lunch and fatty airs for days. Check out the full recap and see how Wasted Youth brings home the (Canadian) bacon.

From Wasted Youth:

Big-Foot living, bacon eating and Holy Bowl-eh!

Edited by Johan Rosen

Filmed by riders and Mark Wlodarczyk

Riding by:

Dozer

Chris Curran aka Blood

Ben Bilocq

Seb Grondin

Josh Naasz

David MacKinnon

Johan Rosen

Phil Jacques

Cover photo by Daniel Stewart

Comments